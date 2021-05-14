Compass (NYSE:COMP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Compass (NYSE:COMP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

COMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 19,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,879. Compass has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.