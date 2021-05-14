Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.01

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 10986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

