Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. 668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,375. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

