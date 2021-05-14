Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMPGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

