Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 105,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

