Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.53 ($16.83).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,522 ($19.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,549.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,436.91.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

