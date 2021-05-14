Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.20

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 840284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

ELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. Research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

