Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

CYH stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

