Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Trading Down 8.9%

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) fell 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

