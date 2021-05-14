Community Bank N.A. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,526,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 49,134 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

