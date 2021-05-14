Community Bank N.A. Sells 89 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.