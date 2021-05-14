Community Bank N.A. Sells 336 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.14.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

