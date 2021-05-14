Community Bank N.A. Sells 311 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $488.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $271.91 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

