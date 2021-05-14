Community Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

