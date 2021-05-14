Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

