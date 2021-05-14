Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.