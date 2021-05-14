Community Bank N.A. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

