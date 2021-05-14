Community Bank N.A. Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

