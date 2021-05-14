Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 76,418 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

