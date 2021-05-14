Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $185,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

