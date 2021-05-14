Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $53,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after buying an additional 2,588,066 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,093,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,656,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,218,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $47.06.

