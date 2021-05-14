Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $71.32 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $71,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

