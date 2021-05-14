Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $58.03 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $58,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $72.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04.

