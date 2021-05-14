Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $49.51 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $49,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.