Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $43.40 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.