Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.27 ($7.37) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.26 and its 200 day moving average is €5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

