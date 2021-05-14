Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

ETR:CBK opened at €6.27 ($7.37) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -2.69. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

