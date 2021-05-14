Comerica Bank Sells 2,975 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Edison International stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.