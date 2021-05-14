Comerica Bank Increases Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 17.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WBK opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

