Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $172.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

