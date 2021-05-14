Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CMCO stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

