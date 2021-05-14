Colliers Securities Comments on Landcadia Holdings III, Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Landcadia Holdings III’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $10.43 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings III has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $19,035,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $15,510,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 763.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 692,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

