Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.96. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 107,594 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$96.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1287129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

