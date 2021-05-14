Coin Artist Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,226.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $2,226.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00088050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $530.61 or 0.01068689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

