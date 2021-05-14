Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $8.46. 2,169,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,070. The company has a market capitalization of $242.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. Research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

