CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Raised by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,860.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

