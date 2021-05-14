Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 2.9%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.22. 449,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,781,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.