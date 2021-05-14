Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $3.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $11.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.32. 174,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $133.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

