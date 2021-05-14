Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $26.00 at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,011,000. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.