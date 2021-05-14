Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.59.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

