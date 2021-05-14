Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CTXR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 148,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,606,899. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

