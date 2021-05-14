Citigroup Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $358.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.00.

LIN stock opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. Linde has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $303.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

