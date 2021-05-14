CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stake Raised by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. CIT Group makes up approximately 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $53,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

