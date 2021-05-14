Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective raised by Truist from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cimarex Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.81.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 133.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.