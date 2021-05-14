Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $315.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.13.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $264.00 on Monday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.