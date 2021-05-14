CIBC Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

