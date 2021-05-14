CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Barclays

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,467,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.