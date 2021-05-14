Christopher M. Hood Sells 3,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE K opened at $67.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $40,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.