China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNP. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

