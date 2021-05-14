China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.16

Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.16 and traded as high as $120.05. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 24,016 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

